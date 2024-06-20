Police seek information about missing Tamworth teen, family is concerned

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a teenager missing from the Tamworth area.
Taylah Levett, aged 18, was last seen on Goonoo Goonoo Road, South Tamworth, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Family members alerted Oxley Police when they failed to locate or contact Ms Levett, and officers have commenced inquiries to into the teenager's whereabouts.
Police and family say they're concerned for Ms Levett's welfare.
Ms Levett is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 162 centimetres tall, weighs about 55 kilograms, and is of slim build with an olive complexion and long dark brown hair.
Family members have advised Ms Levett is known to frequent Lismore, Goonellabah and Yamba areas on the coast.
Police have urged anyone with information regarding Ms Levett's whereabouts to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information using the NSW Police social media pages.
