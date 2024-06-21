More trees to take root in Tamworth's CBD

The second phase of a grant-funded tree planting project in Tamworth's CBD will get underway on Monday night, June 24, along with associated changes to traffic conditions.
Six tree vaults - a specialised system to contain roots - will be installed between Peel Street and Marius Street with the planting of aristocrat ornamental pear trees to follow.
Similar works were recently completed in the first phase of a project in White Street where the desert ash trees will be planted this winter.
With Brisbane Street being a key route of the Tamworth road network, the construction work will be done from 6pm to 6am to minimise the impact on drivers, businesses and shoppers as much as possible.
Next week work will be carried out Monday to Friday but for the following four weeks it will take place Sunday to Thursday nights from 6pm to 6am.
Traffic management will be continually reviewed and adjusted in an effort to minimise impacts. Motorists are advised to aware of the changing conditions and obey the traffic signage. Any changes to traffic conditions will be posted on Live Traffic NSW's website - www.livetraffic.com - Council's Facebook page and on Council's website under Public Notices.
The plantings are an initiative of Tamworth's Urban Street Tree Management Plan that was developed with the assistance of the Urban Street Tree Advisory Group.
Urban Street Tree Advisory Group chair, Councillor Helen Tickle, said it's exciting to see this next step in greening our region's future.
"We know from the heat mapping undertaken in 2022 there are elevated temperatures in our CBD compares to residential areas and we can reduce that by planting more trees," she said.
"It's great for Council to have received $500,000 in funding from the Australian Government through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program to allow the CBD project to happen - greening our streets will increase shade, reduce heat, improve the air quality and enhance our street scape.
"Just like the beautification of Peel Street which Council completed in the mid-1990s this is a project which will benefit users of our CBD now and into the future."
For more information, see the CBD Tree Planting webpage at www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/cbdtreeplanting
