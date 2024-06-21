The Northern Daily Leader
More trees to take root in Tamworth's CBD

June 22 2024 - 5:45am
Work was recently completed in White Street to prepare for the arrival of a number of trees. Picture by Gareth Gardner from file
The second phase of a grant-funded tree planting project in Tamworth's CBD will get underway on Monday night, June 24, along with associated changes to traffic conditions.

