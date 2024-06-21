Why were there more than 400 firies in Tamworth this week?

Saturday is finally here, so if you have no early morning sporting commitments enjoy the luxury of a lazy breakfast as you peruse the news headlines.
Let's take a look at what's making news this morning ...
Firies flooded into Tamworth for the Australian Community Engagement and Fire Awareness Conference on Friday. Jonathan Hawes joined the more than 400 delegates from Australia and New Zealand to see what was up for discussion.
Rachel Clark takes a peak at three newly completed major public space projects in Uralla.
Tamworth Regional Council will start preliminary work towards the installation of trees along Brisbane Street, between Peel and Marius Streets from Monday. This work will require some changes to traffic conditions for the next month.
Samantha Newsam catches up with Devon Hamley, who talks about joining Pirates and his trip back to homeland South Africa last year.
Jonathan Hawes sat down with the mayor of Tamworth's Regional Youth Council, Rory Davis, to discuss her mission to ensure no child goes through hard times alone.
Finally, if you have not yet seen the 2023 Archibald Prize regional tour, currently on display at the Tamworth Regional Gallery, be quick as the exhibition closes tomorrow. For more ideas to keep you entertained this weekend, check out the Leader's What's On list.
Enjoy your weekend!
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.