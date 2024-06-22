Inaugural Nazareth Prize will celebrate skills of creative senior citizens

The creative efforts of the residents and staff at Nazareth House will be celebrated in July with the presentation of the inaugural Nazareth Prize and exhibition.
The Nazareth Prize, which runs from July 15 to 22, is open to residents and staff to display any creative projects they have completed in their lifetime.
Nazareth House wellbeing and lifestyle coordinator Gemma Hunt said the intent behind the event was to celebrate the talent of the home's residents and staff.
"We want to showcase our residents' work, what they are or were capable of previously," Mrs Hunt said.
"Some people tend to pigeonhole the elderly and only see the the person in front of them now - not what they were before."
Mrs Hunt said she was expecting a range of creative projects will be on display, including artwork, woodwork, textiles, tapestries, sewing or metalwork - "any imaginative activity our resident have undertaken in their lifetime".
Nazareth House has about 90 residents, and a similar number of staff, and Mrs Hunt said entries were already looking good.
"We could potentially have up to 100 works on display," she said.
Resident Greta Goodman, 83, has already chosen a tapestry to enter.
Mrs Goodman has long been a tapestry enthusiast, undertaking the needlework as a hobby for relaxation.
"It took Greta two years to complete the piece she has entered in the Nazareth Prize, and her husband Ben has joked he was a neglected husband during those two years," Mrs Hunt said.
Mrs Hunt has hopes the competition will become an annual July event for Nazareth House.
"We would also like to be able to expand the participation to external mature community members, in the future," she said.
The exhibition, which will be located in Nazareth House's Wattle Room, will open to the public for viewing between 10am and 2pm from July 15 to 22. The public will also be able to vote for a people's choice winner.
The winners will be announced on Monday, July 22 at 1.30pm.
Mrs Hunt said there would be a number of prizes, thanks to sponsors including the Capitol Theatre and Designer Bunches.
Mrs Hunt said any donations of prizes, money or volunteering of time, were welcomed. Contact Nazareth House, 67610 300.
