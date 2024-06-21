Youth mayor works to connect region's small towns and isolated teens

Rory Davis is on a mission to make sure no child goes through hard times alone.
In an age of social media, kids like Rory - a Year 12 student at Manilla Central School - can be left feeling paradoxically isolated by the same technology that's supposed to bring people together.
Feeling like you're missing out on what's happening on the other side of the screen is a painful loneliness Tamworth's youth mayor is intimately familiar with.
"I actually experienced quite severe illness over the last couple of years. When I was in Year 8 ... I started having what's called non-epileptic seizures. I was in severe condition and sick with that for years so that affected my schooling across Years 8, 9, and 10," Rory told the Leader.
"That left me feeling very isolated. I had to rely on distance education, I was in a wheelchair for a period of time. It was an incredible hardship."
Non-epileptic seizures are relatively common but poorly understood. Modern medicine doesn't have a solid explanation for why they occur and epilepsy medicine has no effect in treating them.
The usual prescription for kids with non-epileptic seizures is to reduce stress and hope they eventually go away.
"That experience has taught me so much, and being in recovery now I'm appreciative and value my independence and how much I want to advocate for youth in our community affected by illness or disabilities," Rory said.
Surviving hardship at such a young age lit a passion for her to live life to the fullest and make her mark on the world.
So when her school gave her the opportunity to join Tamworth's youth council Rory put her hand up without hesitation.
"I've always had a passion for advocacy and wanted to be a role model and representative," she said.
"From a young age I was involved with SRC [Student Representative Council] and debate and those sorts of things, so it's always come naturally to me to have a voice in my community."
So far Rory and the youth council have cut their teeth by hosting 'Skate, Create, Empower'; an event which drew a huge crowd to Viaduct Park for free skateboarding lessons.
The skateboarding event is one example of several actions the youth council continues working on, with the goal of connecting isolated teens both in-person and online.
"In my personal view, youth struggle with connectivity. Especially us being a regional town - and I'm from Manilla myself - I think we just don't have much connection with Tamworth and the CBD here," Rory said.
In recognition of its diligent efforts the youth council recently received additional funding from Tamworth Regional Council to grow its initiatives and develop more actions in line with the recently-adopted Tamworth Regional Youth Strategy.
Once her time as youth mayor is up, Rory wants to study law while continuing to work in the public sector.
She plans to do a part-time university degree and is in conversation with TRC about taking a full-time job after finishing Year 12.
When asked if she has any advice for her young peers in the region, Rory said you're never too young, or too remote, to make a difference in your community.
"Just because you don't live in a city area doesn't mean you can't achieve what those kids do. You have opportunities in your region and you can be just as smart or accomplished as you see those kids are," she says.
"Keep trying, keep pushing, and something will be an open door for you to a path that you love."
