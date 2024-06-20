From plumber to caseworker: Jayden Townsend has a 'passion' for helping others

Jayden Townsend traded his wrench to lend a helping hand to families most in need.
The Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) family preservation caseworker, Mr Townsend, said his passion comes from wanting to create safe, happy environments for families and children across the region.
"I just want the best outcomes for my families, especially the children," he said.
"That is really what it's all about for me."
An increase in domestic violence and children at risk across the region was the catalyst for Mr Townsend to become a TFSS caseworker.
"I finished my plumbing certificate and a year after that, I thought, 'I want to make changes in the community I live in'," he said.
Without hesitation, he signed up for a Vocational Educational Training (VET) community service course at Tamworth TAFE.
Now, he works to help support struggling families across Tamworth and Gunnedah, "making a real change".
"Children at risk is a huge one as well; that is my passion at the moment. Making sure that children are safe, happy, and have great environments to be around," he said.
His enthusiasm and resilience earned him the coveted Trainee of the Year award at the New England Regional Training Awards last Friday night, June 14.
"It was really humbling and I was thankful just to be nominated," he said.
Mr Townsend has started studying a Diploma of Community Services and, down the track, wants to complete a bachelor's degree in psychology or social work.
TFSS Family Preservation manager Bryarne Bielefeld said the VET courses and traineeships allow their future caseworkers to gain real hands-on experience.
"Our recruitment can be really up and down," she said.
"That is when we looked at the traineeships because it is really about investing in our sector and getting really good people into these jobs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.