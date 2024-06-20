The second NAIDOC Week League Tag Shield final proved a 'hard-fought' game

Tintinhull Public School has emerged victorious in the final of the NAIDOC Week League Tag Shield, overcoming an enthusiastic Nemingha Public School team.
Nemingha Public School principal Skye Davis said the final was a highlight of the second NAIDOC Week League Tag Shield, hosted by Nemingha on Wednesday, June 19.
"Teams from Dungowan, Tintinhull, Nundle/Woolomin Public Schools joined Nemingha for the competition," she said.
"In a hard-fought game, Tintinhull proved to have the edge on Nemingha with a final score of 2-1."
The shield was first held in June 2023, with Nemingha also hosting the debut event.
Earlier in the day, Nemingha welcomed visitors from Tamworth High School, who worked with some of the Year 1 and 2 students to weave or bead bracelets, sing songs in language, and share in a yarning circle.
Tamworth High School's Junior Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) also played a crucial role this year by cooking the sausage sizzle and helping to coordinate the day.
Mrs Davis congratulated all the players, teachers, and referees who took part during the day.
"The games were played in great spirit, with fantastic cheering from the sidelines," she said.
The event was held to promote NAIDOC Week, which Mrs Davis said this year falls during the July school holidays.
Mrs David welcomed everyone to join Nemingha Public School's 2024 NAIDOC Week assembly, which will be held on Tuesday July 2.
