Barnaby backing nuclear plans for Hunter

And hello Fri-yay. Good to see you back again.
So to what's making news ..
New England MP Barnaby Joyce is backing plans for a nuclear plant in the Hunter at Muswellbrook. Michael Parris has those details.
Jonathan Hawes caught up with the owners of Coastal Farmhouse, who have decided to leave their Peel Street location for a new way of doing business at Moore Creek.
A major expansion is on the cards for Tamworth's Oakburn Park and the Tamworth Motorcycle and Speedway Club. Rachel Clark has all the details on what is planned.
And don't forget to have your say in our survey on renewable energy. Regional communities are on the front line of the energy transition, so would you have it in your backyard?
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.