The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Is a social media ban really the way to go?

June 23 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the mother of a young girl, who is just at the start of her teen years, the debate about access to social media is one that particularly concerns me.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.