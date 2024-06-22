The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Letters

Trust is at the heart of the issue here | Letters to the editor

By Letters
June 22 2024 - 12:00pm
Dungowan Valley residents are in a battle with EnergyCo over the transmission line route. Picture from file.
Government breaks trust

On March 12th 2024, my world was changed forever. I was informed that high voltage transmission lines or HVTLs were going to be routed through our farm on the best most productive land we own.

