Trust is at the heart of the issue here | Letters to the editor

On March 12th 2024, my world was changed forever. I was informed that high voltage transmission lines or HVTLs were going to be routed through our farm on the best most productive land we own.
A company called EnergyCo, an agency of the state government, informed me of their intention to take, yes take, a massive tract of land from our farm to construct transmission lines to transport renewable power to Sydney.
Since that day, since the uninvited unwanted and unwelcome intrusion by EnergyCo we have lived behind locked gates and locked doors. I have become suspicious of unknown vehicles passing my farm. I am reluctant to answer the phone lest it be "them".
HVTLs, renewable energy, solar farms, wind turbines have begun to consume my thoughts and conversations. The revelation that we could lose our farm and that our neighbours could likewise lose their farms is almost incomprehensible in our country in 2024.
The government has its own land that they can use for these HVTLs. There is no need to use mine or that of my neighbours.
This needs to be stopped right now! It's not only ridiculous but surely a misuse of public money!
Valley Alliance has been formed by impacted landholders and concerned community members to represent our interests and to have the lines moved onto known public land.
Jenny Wright, Woolomin
I was interested to read GM's report to Council - google TRC business paper, select 28 May 2024 scroll to page 57 - read (asbestos) "if left undisturbed is not considered dangerous". While not mentioned, that is supported by 46 years occupation with no reported asbestos related illness and that almost every house and many other buildings 1920-1970 will contain asbestos - Fibro. TRC is likely to have other buildings containing asbestos.
So I wonder whether TRC considered not disturbing asbestos/vermiculite by:
Surely a far less expensive option than those listed.
The method of construction was very common so there must be a great number similar to RWH, but I wonder are the owners contemplating the same path TRC.
"Non compliance" is raised, but appears to be based on wrong advice - the building regulations change every three years, but there is no requirement to upgrade existing buildings, so issues such as number of toilets, carpark ceiling height, foundations (actually footings) not complying with standards written decades after construction are irrelevant and illogical.
RWH is only required to comply with the regulations at time it was built - Ordinance 70. So if fire passages haven't been removed during the partial demolition, RWH is fully compliant and it has a very high level of occupant safety in case of fire or other emergency.
But apparently it has reached end of life at 50 years?
Rodney Hogan, Quipolly
I note the disappointment of Member for Tamworth, Kevin Anderson over the NSW Budget and I share his annoyance that while the Goonoo Goonoo Road upgrade is still in the budget it's not commencing soon.
I have always believed the regions that showed loyalty to the previous government should have had that loyalty returned by prioritising projects for safe electorates like Tamworth.
That included the Goonoo Goonoo Road upgrade promised by Kevin in government way back in 2019.
Evidently safe seats aren't a priority, but they still had plenty of funds back then too from the proceeds of electricity privatisation. Not now.
Rather than commence the project expeditiously Kevin gleaned two elections out of it and virtually re-promised the project again in 2023 with a flashy "early works" sign erected on the road.
Now following this week's NSW Budget all he's "pushing for" is the commencement of a small section of the entire upgrade between Calala Lane roundabout and Craigends Place to expedite access for a proposed Woolworths supermarket on land to the east of Goonoo Goonoo Road.
How underwhelming!
What we were promised in 2019 was the entire section between Calala Lane roundabout and Jack Smyth Drive.
We've been short changed by both sides of politics but the blame is squarely in the lap of Kevin who had ample opportunity in government five years ago to deliver this vital infrastructure for Tamworth.
Voting has consequences.
Mark Rodda, South Tamworth
As one of the vast majority of Australians who has been impacted by a climate change-fuelled disaster, I was moved to tears by rural firefighter Barry Traill's heartfelt plea to Peter Dutton and other leaders ("I've nearly died fighting bushfires. Dutton is gutless on climate" Northern Daily Leader, 17/6).
Traill's appeal, requesting all elected representatives work harder to keep us safe by tackling climate pollution, is a simple but vital one. Fundamentally, MPs are in office to represent and optimise the well-being of their constituents.
With climate change accelerating and detrimentally affecting the health of people, our environment, and our economy, we need leaders who take responsibility. By installing solar, shifting to electric vehicles and appliances, and being increasingly conscious of our waste, everyday Aussies are stepping up.
Politicians, however, are key to urgently cutting the climate pollution that is wrecking havoc on our lives. It's high time MPs like Barnaby Joyce stopped playing political games and instead got on with the job.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Interstate folks must scratch their heads about Victoria's environmental policies (Simone Marshall NDL 8/6). Premier Jacinta Allan yielded to union pressure and backed duck shooters despite habitat loss, climate change, and declining bird populations.
Allan was indignant when asked if husband Yorick Piper influenced her decision. Piper was a CFMEU official, and has been proactive among fishers, loggers and shooters.
Now a self-styled "outdoors users" group is campaigning against our proposed Great Forest National Park. Bushwalkers, birdwatchers, photographers, nature-lovers and conservationists far outnumber the hunters, trail-bikers, fossickers and 4WD brigade. I wonder which side Piper supports.
Em Wilkinson, Wattle Park VIC
As the 60th Red Shield Appeal is coming to an end for another year, we are once again so humbled and grateful for the incredible kindness and generosity of the Australian public.
In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, Aussies have dug deep and looked out for their fellow mate in need. A trait that we have seen time and time again in the past, but never ceases to amaze us.
This generosity is not in vain. It allows us, The Salvation Army, to come alongside those doing it the most tough in our community. It allows us to support those who can't make ends meet with financial, physical and emotional support. It allows us to give people hope.
From all the people that we have the privilege to come alongside every day, we thank you.
The need for our services is greater than ever, with us seeing more than a 20% increase in demand for our financial relief services in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.
In order for us to continue our work supporting Australians doing it tough, like we have done for the past 140 years, we need continued support from the Australian public.
For those who haven't had the opportunity to give, it is not too late. The Salvos are looking to raise $38 million by June 30 so we can give a new beginning to people in need.
To all those who have given and will give to our Red Shield Appeal, please know that The Salvation Army will honour your generosity by using your donation where it is needed most, creating the most positive impact for those in need.
To give a new beginning, you can make a tax-deductible donation to The Salvation Army's 60th Red Shield Appeal by visiting salvationarmy.org.au or calling 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.
Again, on behalf of The Salvation Army, thank you.
Colonel Rodney Walters, The Salvation Army's Secretary for Communications
