Forged in tragedy: the horror accident that turned Josh into a hurt machine

The freak accident that levelled Josh McCulloch occurred a decade ago, when he was 13 years old, but its remnants remain with him to this day.
So when the muay thai star suffered a "devastating" loss in the biggest fight of his career, he was steeled by the knowledge that "nothing compares" - as he put it - to being left with third-degree burns.
As the 23-year-old Tamworthian attempts to rebound from the split-decision loss to American Jalill Barnes, in a WBC super featherweight international title fight at Sydney on Saturday, June 15, he will do so knowing that the tragedy sparked his transformation into the man he is today.
And that man, who has been to hell and back, remains unbowed.
"I feel like I've grown into someone who that 13-year-old boy could never imagine," the bank employee told the Leader, adding that his recovery from the horror science lab mishap at Tamworth High in 2014 had "taught" him "a lot" - including how to be goal-orientated and laser-focused.
"What really made me dive deeper into the sport of muay thai was my accident ... Muay thai was part of my physio," he said, adding: "They were worried that I may not be able to get a full range of motion [in my left arm]."
"I guess you call it a canon event," he went on. "Everything happens for a reason ... And who knows, I might not be fighting now if that accident didn't happen."
McCulloch was in year 8 when an experiment involving methylated spirits went horribly wrong. He was airlifted to Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital with third-degree burns to his back and left arm, and second-degree burns to his face.
When he was discharged from hospital following a month-long stay, he joined Chaffey's Martial Arts. There, he formed a brotherly bond with his trainer, Scott Chaffey, who has overseen his rapid ascent as a professional after a successful amateur career.
The loss to Barnes - a Thailand-based fighter who has fought in the biggest stadiums in that country and in the glittering ONE Championship - was the second of McCulloch's 10-fight pro career.
He hopes to return to the ring in October with a fight against another top 10-ranked opponent so that he can position himself for another crack at the WBC super featherweight international title. Winning that belt could lead to a world title shot.
"After all is said and done, and as much as I would've loved to get the [WBC] green belt, I'm very happy and proud of how I did in the fight," he said.
"Now that I've just fought the No. 2 guy in the world, I know that I can hang with anyone," he added.
