The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Forged in tragedy: the horror accident that turned Josh into a hurt machine

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
June 20 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I feel like I've grown into someone who that 13-year-old boy could never imagine" ... Josh McCulloch. Picture by Mark Bode
"I feel like I've grown into someone who that 13-year-old boy could never imagine" ... Josh McCulloch. Picture by Mark Bode

The freak accident that levelled Josh McCulloch occurred a decade ago, when he was 13 years old, but its remnants remain with him to this day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.