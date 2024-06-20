'Very grateful and very lucky': Community throws its support behind Pryer

When Georgia Pryer secured a fourth-place finish at the CrossFit Games Oceania semi-finals last month, she was flooded with emotion and could scarcely believe what she'd done.
The 24-year-old had booked herself a place in her first-ever CrossFit Games finals, slated to take place in Fort Worth, Texas, in August.
Little did she know at that moment that her coach and mentor (and Snake Athletic owner), Jake Douglas, was already conspiring with his good friend and gym manager, Mat Crowe.
It was only some time later that she found out they had organised a CrossFit competition for this Saturday at the gym, with the sole purpose of raising money to help fund her trip to the US.
"It was cooked up between Mat and Jake, which was lovely of them," Pryer said.
"I'm very lucky, they didn't even really ask. They just said 'Hey, we're doing this.' It was lovely of them, I'm very grateful and very lucky."
It will actually be the first CrossFit competition hosted by Snake Athletic.
The club has wanted to hold a similar event for some time now, but Crowe said the focus of this Saturday's gathering is "110 per cent for Georgia".
It will be a pairs event, with a sign-up fee of $100. With almost 40 teams entered, the club has already raised roughly $4,000, to go with another donation of $1,000 from a member who is also a sponsor.
Other sponsors have since jumped on board, and Crowe said there will be further opportunities for people to chip in on Saturday.
"Every bit helps," he said.
"There's other ways to donate. We're going to run a hundred club, we'll have lucky door prizes on the day, we're going to do all sorts of stuff."
There is no expectation or prediction of how much might be raised for Pryer. But with several thousand already effectively assured, it is a huge weight off her shoulders.
"America is such an expensive place to go, and [the cost of] flights are just ridiculous," she said.
"It's nice to know that so many people are in your corner and back you and want to see you get there."
Anybody interested in sponsoring or further supporting Pryer can reach out to Snake Athletic through Facebook or come along to this Saturday's competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.