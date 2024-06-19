A historic rivalry: Bears and Roos prepare for high-stakes showdown

The last time the North Tamworth Bears made the trip to Boggabri's Jubilee Oval, they suffered a historic loss.
That was in round one last year. And this Sunday, they will revisit the ground for the first time since then - but coach Paul Boyce is unfazed by the memories of their last visit.
"We're not hung up on it," Boyce said.
"We give Boggabri respect, but we don't think about last year at all. We take them on face value and worry about our own performances.
"Last year, I'd forgotten about that game two days after it happened."
That is not to say Boyce underestimates the Kangaroos.
Frankly, it would be silly if he did. Norths are second on the Group 4 first grade ladder. Boggabri currently sit fourth, marginally above Werris Creek.
They have already scored another historic win over the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters this year, and just last weekend pulled off their second-ever victory in Dungowan.
In fact, Boyce "100 per cent" believes the current Kangaroos side will be the best they have ever faced from the small town.
"They have a really, really big [forward] pack, Nick Millar is one of the best front-rowers in the comp," he said.
"A lot of the Fijians that they've got are quality and they'll certainly be tough to beat out there."
And while Boggabri's 20-13 win over the Cowboys last Saturday was far from perfect, they "dropped a lot of ball" in the words of coach Shane Rampling, in a sense their sloppiness in attack only highlighted how good their defence was.
"You'd take an ugly win over a good loss every day of the week," he said.
"I was quite impressed with our defence. To only allow 13 points was probably our best defensive effort this year, bar the Wee Waa game. If we can fix up our silly mistakes, and learn how to grind teams out, we'll definitely be harder to beat."
Against Dungowan, who have been mercurial this year and currently sit in sixth, the Kangaroos could get away with the occasional error.
But Rampling knows all too well that part of the reason for North Tamworth's era of dominance is their habit of ruthlessly exploiting mistakes from the opposition.
"There's no two ways about it, we have to turn up and beat Norths to give ourselves to stay in the top four," he said.
"It's crucial we win this game, and we're not expecting it to be easy ... we've got to be disciplined enough to protect the ball and not give Norths opportunities. They're a really good side and always punish teams who give them opportunities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.