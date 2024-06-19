WATCH: Grocery team freezes out MND with chilly ice bucket fundraiser

Three brave workers from Northgate Coles have taken a plunge into ice water to raise funds for their Big Freeze 10 campaign to find a cure for motor neurone disease (MND).
Coles stores across Tamworth have raised nearly $5000 for research charity FightMND this year - adding to the more than $21,000 in total since 2018.
"It's a great cause and we're happy to support it. We've got a personal connection because some of our team members have family and friends battling the disease," store manager Toni Cooper told the Leader shortly before taking the plunge.
Joining Ms Cooper for the ice bucket challenge were her boss, regional manager Darrin Logan, and store support manager Simon Ip.
All team members were grateful for the afternoon sun following one of Tamworth's coldest mornings of the year so far.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded an overnight low of -2.2 degrees, though by the time the buckets were raised temperatures had comfortably climbed into the double digits.
For 10 years FightMND has been freezing the nation with its annual Big Freeze campaign.
"Doing the Ice Bucket Challenge is our way of showing solidarity with those affected by MND and raising awareness and funds to help freeze this disease," Ms Cooper said.
Coles is a major sponsor of FightMND's annual Big Freeze campaign, selling their trademark blue beanie and directing customers to the donate page on the charity's website.
Nationally, Coles customers, suppliers, and Australian pork farmers have contributed more than $30 million to FightMND over the last six years.
These funds are used to chip away at the disease through cutting-edge research and support initiatives for Australians living with MND.
