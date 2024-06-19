Check out what's in the news today

It's Thursday, and we've hit the downhill slide to the weekend!
Before we get there, let's take a moment to see what's making news ...
Rachel Clark caught up with well-known local health professional, Dr Jenny May, who has been appointed the new National Rural Health Commissioner. This is an important appointment for Dr May as she will now play a key role in reforming the primary healthcare sector and improving health outcomes for people who live in rural, remote and First Nations areas.
Have you ever wanted to see Jonathan Hawes dumped under a bucket of ice? Well, you get your wish! Jonathan joined the team from Coles at Northgate, who took part in this year's ice bucket challenge to raise money in support of research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
Industry groups in Armidale have come together to talk about the local skills shortage and what things they can do to help fill the gaps. Lydia Roberts was there.
Rachel Clark caught up with the CEO of Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) to talk about their funding options for a new proposed facility.
Finally in local sport, Mark Bode sits down with muay thai fighter Josh McCulloch to discuss how a life-threatening childhood accident has helped to mentally fortify him to come back on the scene.
Happy Thursday all, and have a great day.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.