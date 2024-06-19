Gunnedah council lodges plans for 'less grand' animal impound facility

Skyrocketing costs and a lack of government support have forced plans for a state-of-the-art impound facility to be scaled back.
Gunnedah Shire Council has lodged the modified plans for the facility, located at 418 Quia Road, with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The proposed facility has been rejigged to reduce the internal building size, remove the animal's individual exercise yards, and change pen sizes.
However, the changes do not reduce the companion animal holding capacity.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said it has become "difficult" to secure extra funds for the project due to the change in government.
"The cost escalation has made it particularly difficult to build," he said.
"While we had aspirations to build a much bigger facility and meet the needs of the community for the next 20 to 30 years, the scaled-back version is where we have landed due to the lack of support."
The plans were reworked after councillors were told last year that the build had gone over budget.
Cr Chaffey said the new version will be more "fit for purpose".
The new proposed building will include an undercover wash bay area, four large secured yards with shade sails and gate access instead of the intended individual exercise yards.
Included in the plans is the installation of a covered walkway to connect the existing facility, which will be converted into a cattery, and the new building.
Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Community Safety, Wade Berryman, said the new design will reduce construction costs but will still meet or be able to adapt to future changes.
"The new facility will meet or exceed contemporary animal welfare standards and community expectations around pounds and animal shelters," he said.
"It will also be a facility with a dedicated outdoor free-range area where all community members can familiarise themselves with a seized animal prior to adoption."
Cr Chaffey said the new design is not as "grand" as they envisioned.
"But this plan will be better than what we currently have," he said.
The lack of available government grants is a real issue for council, Cr Chaffey said.
"It is disappointing that we don't have those extra funds and grant funding has become particularly difficult with the change in government," he said.
"The increase in cost has made it very difficult for us to deliver on the facility we have been planning for a long time.
"The funding required is a complication when there are so many funding concerns out there, and most of the funding streams that we are normally eligible to apply for are no longer available under the change of government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.