Revealing snapshots of Group 4's B&F pacesetters: 'it's bred in him'

With the second half of the Group 4 season nigh, the race for the premiership will only intensify.
There is another absorbing race that will also escalate when round 10 gets under way on Saturday, June 22. The battle for best and fairest honours has always been a delicious side dish - and this year is no different.
To mark the conclusion of the first round and the best and fairest standings "going dark", as Group 4 put it, the Leader has complied revealing snapshots of some of the leading contenders for the coveted gong.
So without further ado, here are the standings as compiled by Group 4 (*note*: the Leader has been unable to obtain best and fairest points for the round nine clash between Narrabri and Wee Waa.)
Eleven points: Callum Hayne (Gunnedah). Back at the Bulldogs following his father's reappointment as coach, the respected No. 9 has been the standout of a side who have struggled this season. Last month, Hayne - who had been living in South Australia - told the Leader he always planned to return home - and the Bulldogs are sure glad he did. After starting the season at lock, he has gotten better since the move to hooker.
Eight points: Dylan Porter (Werris Creek). The young No. 9's high position on the standings is even more impressive given he travels from his home in Newcastle to play, having relocated there following the conclusion of the 2023 Group 4 season. Magpies coach Rocky Stewart said Porter "was an out and out footballer - it's bred into him". His father is Magpies legend Richie Porter.
Seven points: Mitch Sheridan (North Tamworth). Norths' No. 7 and vice-captain had developed into a highly reliable, no-thrills player - someone who gave "110 per cent" every game, Bears coach Paul Boyce said. The goal-kicking playmaker "always brings a really level head" to his footy, Boyce also said, adding: "He's a natural leader. I would say he's a tough halfback; he's not your flashy sort of halfback."
Seven points: Lachlan McGrady (Moree). Boars captain-coach Mick Watton said McGrady had been "a real asset" since joining the club this season from the Boomerangs. Used at fullback and hooker, McGrady's "ability to turn a game on its head is second to none", Watton said.
Six points: Ilaisa Kalokalodrau (Boggabri). After starting his debut Roos season at centre, Kalokalodrau has transitioned impressively to the back-row. Boggabri manager Jason Kemp said the powerfully built Fijian's speed and intensity were his key assets. "Everything's 110 per cent with him," he said, adding: "His speed in attack just adds another dimension for us. And he can come out of the line and put a good shot on when the team needs it."
Six points: Mitch Doring (Werris Creek). In his debut season at Werris Creek, the skilful No. 7 has been as advertised. Stewart said the playmaker was a "talented" footballer and "a good bloke on the field and off the field". "He's just fitted in as if he's been there for years," the veteran mentort said, adding that Doring's experience and leadership had been "great" for the club.
Five points: Tom Woolaston (North Tamworth). The veteran prop was added to the Bears' leadership group this season. "And he's really taken pride in that role," Boyce said. "He's had a lot of input into how the team's going." He also took his game to another level in Norths' round three win over Dungowan, the mentor said. "It was one of the best performances I've seen from a prop, and he's really gone on from there."
Five points: Anders Glew (Kootingal-Moonbi). After playing out of position at lock in his debut season at the Roosters in 2023, Glew is back in his preferred hooker role. "He's going really well," Kooty coach Mark Sheppard said, but added: "I don't think we've seen his best just yet. He's still building. And, obviously, he's probably heavily targeted in other teams' game plans because he is a bit of a key player."
Five points: Jack Mitchell (Moree). The big front-rower linked with the Boars last season after relocating to Moree from Picton, with Watton describing him as "a great asset for our club and footy team". Mitchell, he said, was "a real leader" who "continues to thrive" as a Boar, adding that he was a "big body" who took "tough carries".
Five points: Riley Leonard (Werris Creek). The young second-rower "was now fulfilling" what the Magpies "saw in him as a kid", Stewart said, adding: "He's just turned 21, so he's still learning the trade. But he'll certainly be playing first-grade football up in Group 4 for a long time, that's for sure." Leonard "loves the physicality, loves running the ball", the mentor said. "And a great young kid to coach."
Five points: *Sam Sadler* (Narrabri). Recently promoted to captain, there was nothing surprising about Sadler, Blues coach Glen Collins said. "What you see, is what you get," he said of the veteran lock. "He's got ball skills, and he can do the hard stuff as well." The Wee Waa product also had a good kicking game, Collins said. "He's got a bit of everything."
Four points: Matt Gillham and Nic Millar (Boggabri); Trent Taylor (Dungowan); Lincon Smith (Gunnedah); Senirusi Raque (North Tamworth).
Three points: Ethan Collins and Mark Simon (North Tamworth), Alex Barker jnr, Jack Durheim, Steve McIntosh, Mark Pegus, Adrian Smith and Chris Vidler (Moree); Brayden Jerrard, Jordan Sharpe, Billy Nean, Jasper Thistle and Jack Rumsby (Kootingal-Moonbi); Thomas Brown, Mitchell Cox and Beau Parry (Werris Creek); Selestino Penisoni and Josefa Goanduadua (Boggabri); Lochie Collins and Brett Wright (Dungowan).
Two points: Jake Byrne, Malakai Kovekalou and Josefa Tiko (Boggabri); *Cameron King*, *Feleti Mateo* and *Josh Trindall* (Narrabri); Braydon Allan, Brad Brooks, Dylan Lake, Noah Hooley and Nicholas Syron (Dungowan); Brenton Cochrane (Moree); *Dylan Harradine* (Wee Waa); Misaele Vakacegu (North Tamworth); Logan Howard and Johnny Seabrook (Kootingal-Moonbi).
One point: Liam Ball (North Tamworth); Emori Waqavalugi and KC Edmonds (Gunnedah); Ronin Hadden (Werris Creek); Daniel Jobson and Jake Tighe (Moree); *Logan Chown*, *Matt Freeman*, *Cody Smith* and *Ray Stahn* (Wee Waa); Kyle Cochrane (Kootingal-Moonbi); *Jeff Harvey* (Narrabri); Zac Parker (Dungowan); Pita Rogasau (Boggabri).
