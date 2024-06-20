Revealing snapshots of Group 4's B&F pacesetters: 'it's bred in him'

Five points: Tom Woolaston (North Tamworth). The veteran prop was added to the Bears' leadership group this season. "And he's really taken pride in that role," Boyce said. "He's had a lot of input into how the team's going." He also took his game to another level in Norths' round three win over Dungowan, the mentor said. "It was one of the best performances I've seen from a prop, and he's really gone on from there."

