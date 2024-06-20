From Peel Street to Moore Creek, homeware shop finds new way to do business

Opening a show home has always been a dream for Coastal Farmhouse owner Mandy McCay, but she never thought she'd leave her perfectly-located CBD store in order to do it.
"I always thought we'd run the two in conjunction," the store owner said.
"With my husband being a builder, and myself a designer, we always had an idea that we'd have the display home with all the homewares and furniture, and the store here for orders and small gifts."
But as business costs rise and with construction of the display home finished, Ms McCay says it makes "more fiscal sense" to move her business out of 398 Peel Street and into the fast-growing suburb of Moore Creek.
On top of pursuing her dream, the move will allow her to escape the high costs which come with operating a business in the city's CBD.
"The rent hasn't been as bad because I negotiated pretty hard and the landlord and real estate have been really good to me, but it's just the accumulation. It's not just rent it's the electricity, the insurance, all I do is pay bills and pay more bills," Ms McCay said.
"It's expensive to run a shop on Peel Street, that's for sure, but small businesses everywhere are doing it tough. Seems like it's big business or no business these days."
With the money she saves on bills Ms McCay aims to focus on marketing while also providing a fresh experience for her customers.
"Customers can come through the show home, I will have stock so they can purchase the smaller items and general homewares there. For furniture I'm looking at drop shipping and I'll do deliveries in Tamworth," she said.
Having a show home also means more room for bigger items, each with a QR code to easily access product descriptions and pricing.
Ms McCay says the Moore Creek store will have a continually rotating catalogue of items, allowing it to fully realise its coastal theme which sits "between Hamptons and country".
To prepare for the move, Coastal Farmhouse is holding a clearance sale with discounts ranging from 20 to 70 per cent. The sale ends on June 30 and everything must go.
Once the store clears out, it's unknown who will next move into the building on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy.
Before Coastal Farmhouse it was the long-time home of Athlete's Foot, though the franchise has since moved up the road to Tamworth Square.
Ms McCoy says she'd like to thank Kareela Constructions for building the show home and her loyal customers for making her time on Peel Street so enjoyable.
The well-travelled entrepreneur has been to major cities around the globe, but Tamworth is where she found her home.
"This is the longest I've been anywhere in my life as an adult, in Tamworth," Ms McCoy said.
"I thought I'd be here for about a year and it's been nearly 10 years now."
Stay tuned for news of the Coastal Farmhouse show home's grand opening, coming soon to Moore Creek.
