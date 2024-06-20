The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

From Peel Street to Moore Creek, homeware shop finds new way to do business

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 20 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coastal Farmhouse owner Mandy McCay is taking a leap of faith for her dream of opening a show house for her home wares retail business. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Coastal Farmhouse owner Mandy McCay is taking a leap of faith for her dream of opening a show house for her home wares retail business. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Opening a show home has always been a dream for Coastal Farmhouse owner Mandy McCay, but she never thought she'd leave her perfectly-located CBD store in order to do it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.