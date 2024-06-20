Man enters not guilty plea to firearm and drug charges

A Tamworth man will remain in custody after pleading not guilty to a number of drug and firearm charges.
Brody Patrick Montgomery appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court on June 12.
The 26 year-old is charged with: possess shortened firearm - not pistol - without authority; possessing ammunition without holding a licence, permit, or authority; and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
On searching the car police allegedly found a gun shoved inside a reusable supermarket bag sitting at Montgomery's feet.
Officers seized a reusable Coles supermarket bag, which they said contained a bumbag.
It's alleged inside the bumbag police located a shortened rifle, 36 rounds of ammunition, and cannabis residue.
Police also found methylamphetamine inside the car, which Montgomery told officers was not his.
Montgomery made no application for bail and bail was refused.
Magistrate Julie Soars listed the case for mention in Tamworth Local Court on August 5.
