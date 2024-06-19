Laugh your socks off then get them knocked off

It's a real mixture of shows up for discussion this week. So let's get in to it.
A play with songs! This is a journey through Kay's teenager diaries through a collection of intimate and vulnerable stories and songs. From first kisses, girl power, spice world and Elijah Wood fan fiction to lost gigs, found memories and frayed friendships - Dear Diary is a hilarious, nostalgic and sometimes painful revisiting of our teenage years, delving into the pressures and experiences of growing up.
A wry humour and confessional stories, Dear Diary asks us to look at what we hold onto in our lives and when it's the right time to let them go, if ever. One for women of all generations!
Warning: Adult themes, strong language. Recommended ages: 14+
At the Capitol Theatre Thursday, June 27 at 7:30pm
Showcasing the finest talents, Australia's biggest and best comedy spectacular is off on its 26th annual road trip and it's stopping in Tamworth!
Featuring a line up of beloved comedy royalty as well as the freshest sensations from the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival - all in one hilarious show that guarantees lots of laughs.
This fantastic line up has now been announced - Host Dane Simpson will be bringing Takashi Wakasugi, Lewis Graham and Maddy Weeks to name just a few. Grab your pals, secure your tickets and great ready to laugh non-stop.
May contain coarse language, adult themes, sexual references and material that may offend. Recommended ages 15yrs+
This laugh a minute night is at the Capitol Theatre Friday, July 5 at 7:30pm
It's a battle of nations as we pit some of the best fighters from around the globe against Australia's finest in the ultimate boxing arena. From international bouts to NSW and Australian title belts, experience the heart pounding action and unrivalled skill in every bout!
Bring the whole family and be a part of the excitement! Get ready to cheer for our local heroes as they step into the ring and fight for glory!
Grab your tickets now and be part of boxing history in the making.
This is for one night only at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre - Saturday, July 6 at 6pm. No ticket sales at the door, please purchase prior to the event.
