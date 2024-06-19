Why Ray Martin supports a new Aboriginal medical facility for Tamworth

A planned new Aboriginal medical service is still waiting on government funding, but its proponents hope work can get under way in the next 12 months.
Since opening their doors 30 years ago, the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS) has provided a range of health services to Tamworth's Indigenous community. But they have outgrown their Peel Street facility.
The planned $20.2 million medical centre has been on the agenda "for a long time", TAMS CEO Damion Brown said.
Fifteen years in fact.
But even with a location locked in and the awaited approval of the Statement of Environmental Effects by the Joint Regional Planning Panel, the project requires federal funding to get off the ground.
"We have put in for two federal proposals and we have gotten through to the second round of both proposals," Mr Brown said.
"We have been notified that we were not successful in one of those."
Mr Brown said feedback from the government was they had been "overwhelmed" by a high number of grant applicants.
"We were really disappointed, as normally when you reach the second round, it normally means you are in good standing."
Skyrocketing labour and material costs have pushed the total cost of the project well past initial estimates.
But the TAMS board is not giving up hope, as they await the outcome of the second grant application.
"The second grant would provide between $3 and 4 million," Mr Brown said.
A familiar face is going into bat for the facility.
Highly-regarded television journalist Ray Martin was in the region last week to film a documentary about the TAMS project.
"TAMS is pretty unique," he told the Leader.
"They do about 200 patients a day and 6000 plus a year. They are now too big for their building, which is filled with damp and leaks."
Over the course of four days, Mr Martin visited the Tamworth-based facility, met with staff and looked over plans for the proposed South Tamworth medical centre.
He said it was "disappointing" the project had been denied government funding, thus far.
"I think it is bureaucracy; they were accepted first and knocked back on the second count," he said.
"TAMS is doing a great job, and I don't understand what the problem is; why the government cannot say, 'tick that box and support them'."
If given the green light for funding, the facility will be built in a "centralised" location in South Tamworth.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has offered to sell TAMS the vacant lot across from Hyman Park.
Mr Brown said the new facility would be "fit-for-purpose" and "culturally aligned".
It would also provide a variety of services, including elderly care, homelessness services, mental health support, GP visitation, and more.
"A lot of our rooms are used by different providers, so we have a huge array of allied health and medical professions," Mr Brown said.
"A lot of the rooms will double up. There are definitely some specific rooms, like physiotherapy, and also dental, something I'm very excited about, as we have designed a whole new dental suite."
Mr Brown also believes the community fully supports the project going ahead.
"We have done lots of surveys and yarning and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
To that end, the TAMS CEO hopes to see shovels hit the ground in the next 12 months.
