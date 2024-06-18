The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth man sentenced to 20 months gaol for sex with teen

By Emma Downey
June 19 2024 - 5:45am
With time served a man who pleaded guilty to sex with a teen and keeping intimate photos of the teen has been sentenced in Tamworth Local Court. Picture from file
A Tamworth man has been sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 20 months after being convicted of having sex with a teenager in the back seat of his car after following her on social media.

