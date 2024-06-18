Tamworth man sentenced to 20 months gaol for sex with teen

A Tamworth man has been sentenced to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 20 months after being convicted of having sex with a teenager in the back seat of his car after following her on social media.
The man, who was 29 at the time of the offence, cannot be identified for legal reasons and appeared in Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody in Kempsey Correctional Centre on June 12, 2024.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges of having sexual intercourse with a child, aged 15, and to possessing child abuse material.
The 29-year-old had first followed the teenager on Instagram before the teen messaged him on August 7, 2023.
Arrangements were made between the man and the teen to meet to have sex in his car. After this encounter they continued to talk on social media, and the 15-year-old sent the man multiple intimate images.
The matter was reported to Tamworth's child sex abuse squad on August 8, 2023, and the man was arrested three days later.
Magistrate Julie Soars said both charges carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but noted the accused had already spent 10 months and two days in custody since August 2023.
In arguing the defence case, the man's Legal Aid solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said he had been assessed as a low risk of reoffending.
Ms McAuliffe's submission was to have the man released on parole, noting in terms of seriousness there were no stated aggravated circumstances.
She also told the court there were "good prospects for rehabilitation", particularly in employment and support from the community.
"He pleaded guilty to the charges ... (and) has nothing else on his record except this," she said.
Ms McAuliffe said the teenager was 15 years old and "close to consent" and there was "no suggestion of coercion".
The prosecution acknowledged the photos sent by the teen to the man were not "voluminous" and he had deleted them.
Defence also argued the man was supported by his family, had ongoing employment and a place to reside, and agreed he had "prospects for rehabilitation".
In her summation, magistrate Soars said the man had been refused bail for a "significant" time on the matter, and acknowledged he had pleased guilty at the "earliest opportunity".
Regarding the possess child abuse material charge, she said the material provided to him had been generated by the victim and provided to the man.
She said it was agreed between parties the material had been at the "lower end" of the objective seriousness for this type of matter.
"You have served 10 months in custody, served during COVID-19, which made that time all the more onerous."
While there is an age difference between the man and the victim, "he is closer in age compared to some matters" seen before the court, Ms Soars said.
"There was no violence involved and I do note his good behaviour and that this is his first offence on record," she said.
"I have thought carefully on both matters, and the best I can do is an aggregate 20 months overall, to commence in August [2023] and expire in April 2025, with a non-parole period of 10 months and two days."
The man was released on parole on June 12, 2024.
