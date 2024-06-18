What's in it for us? Your state budget breakdown for the Tamworth region

There's not much for Tamworth in the state government's 2024-25 budget, with modest increases to road funding and no new projects, prompting local politicians to accuse NSW Labor of "lacking vision" for the regions.
The headline result across the state is major investments in bulk billing and social housing across NSW, some of which could come to our region.
"Every region needs support for affordable and social housing. It's a combined Commonwealth and State issue, and we need more support from both in that space," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said.
More than $5 billion will go towards building 8400 homes in what the state government is describing as the "biggest investment in public housing in NSW history".
More than 50 per cent of new houses will be used as emergency accommodation for women and children escaping family and domestic violence.
The budget also allocates $200 million for providing accommodation to health workers in regional areas in a bid to plug severe healthcare shortages in rural and regional hospitals.
Specific to the Tamworth region there was one pleasant surprise: $55.5 million in combined funding from the state and federal governments to spend on the Goonoo Goonoo Road Duplication project.
But Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson says it's premature to celebrate, as at least $40 million of that money was already allocated by the previous government.
"I am concerned that Labor doesn't seem to have a vision for our region, and are only investing in projects that were created, planned and funding locked away previously." Mr Anderson said.
"There's only $5 million committed this year for the continued planning, and hopefully we'll be able to unlock extra funds out of that $55.5 million for the upgrade at Craigends Lane to start the development project there. That's what we're pushing for."
Liverpool Plains Shire Council also received an $80,000 grant "to expand community transport services".
Notably missing from the state budget is the $6 million announced last year for Tamworth's proposed industrial water recycling plant.
But while it isn't listed as a line item, NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson confirmed that money is still coming despite major water guzzler Baiada Poultry pulling out of the project.
"We desperately need funding to find some better options for our water security, it's our number one issue," Cr Webb said.
"We seem to spend a lot of money on planning and not a load of money on real actions. I've got to be honest though, I've got quite a bit of faith in our water minister."
Tamworth Regional Council is currently working on a new Tamworth Water Security Plan.
Outside of water security, social and business groups say the government could've splashed more cash on cost of living relief.
Observers like the NSW Council of Social Service are lauding the state government's investment in social housing, but also pointing out "gaps" in the budget such as welfare for low-income families.
The organisation said while NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey handed down a fiscally prudent budget, other states are splurging on broad cost-of-living assistance in the form of cheaper public transport, reduced rego bills, and energy rebates.
Business NSW Regional Director for the New England North West, Diane Gray, says it's unsurprising for the state government to tighten its belt given its reduced share in GST distribution from the federal government.
Ms Gray welcomed the focus on housing delivery but said a decision to freeze land tax indexation will mean added costs on businesses.
"Freezing land tax indexation is effectively a $1.5 billion tax increase on businesses and landlords over the four years to 2027-28," Ms Gray said.
There are a litany of other programs and projects heading to the region, though all have already been announced anywhere from a week ago to multiple years ago.
Some of the biggest budget items for our region include $208 million for hospital upgrades in Moree, Gunnedah and Glen Innes; $92.5 million to continue construction of the Newell Highway Heavy Duty Pavement Program between Narrabri and Moree; and $58 million for the new Banksia Tamworth Mental Health Unit.
Other items identified in the NSW Budget include:
