Explainer

What's in it for us? Your state budget breakdown for the Tamworth region

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated June 18 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 4:55pm
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson (left) says the Labor Government lacks vision for our region, while Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb (right) says we're spending too much money on planning and not doing enough. Pictures from file
There's not much for Tamworth in the state government's 2024-25 budget, with modest increases to road funding and no new projects, prompting local politicians to accuse NSW Labor of "lacking vision" for the regions.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

