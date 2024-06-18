Teen charged over aggravated break and enter in Tamworth

A teenager has been remanded in custody to face court again next month, following an aggravated break and enter in Tamworth.
At about 1.30am Monday, June 17, two males attempted to enter a home on Wylie Place, and fled on foot when unsuccessful.
A short time later, the pair allegedly forced entry into a home on Mayne Drive and stole keys and a Great Wall ute.
The ute was located on Reservior Street about 7am Monday morning, and was seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, about 11.10am yesterday, police attended a home in Tamworth and arrested a 17-year-old boy.
Police allegedly located and seized 55 keys believed to be from homes, and five safe keys.
The teen was charged with: face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence; enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence; aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and goods suspected stolen in/on premises (x7).
The 17-year-old appeared at a Children's court on Monday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday, July 2.
Inquiries are continuing as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.
