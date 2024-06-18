The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fundraiser to help rugby player recover from serious brain injury

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
June 18 2024 - 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DONATIONS can be made to assist a Far North Coast rugby union player who was badly injured at a representative carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

Senior journalist

Australian Community Media journalist with over 15 years' experience in providing quality news and sport stories. For story ideas and news tips contact me on mitchell.craig@lismorecitynews.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.