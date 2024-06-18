Fundraiser to help rugby player recover from serious brain injury

DONATIONS can be made to assist a Far North Coast rugby union player who was badly injured at a representative carnival.
Ratu Peni Wainiqolo suffered a major brain injury playing for the FNC open men's team at Tamworth on June 9.
His family have set up a GoFundMe page describing his injuries and recovery process.
The page has already raised more than $3000 of its $40,000 target.
"He suffered a vertebral dissection and subsequently had multiple major bi-lateral strokes," the page says.
"After being put on life support, air lifted to John Hunter hospital in Newcastle his family was told to expect the worst and hope for the best.
"He continues to defy medical odds and has achieved the most awe-inspiring milestones. He is still in a very serious condition and has plenty of hurdles to overcome, but is breathing on his own."
Peni has been playing for the Casino Bulls and also spent time at the Ballina Seahorses in previous seasons.
Ballina will be raising funds at its next home game against Wollongbar-Alstonville at Quays Reserve on June 22.
He remains in John Hunter Hospital with hopes his parents will be able to come across from Fiji.
"Peni has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and he will find strength from having his loved ones close to him," the page says.
"His partner and his workplace are trying hard to organise passports and visas for his parents to come over from Fiji, to be by his side, and are praying he will be strong enough to soon transfer to a hospital closer to home.
"At this stage, his family are focused on his survival and recovery, however there will be an expensive road to rehabilitation ahead of him.
"If there is any support you can offer Peni and his family, to alleviate the burden of these costs, they would be eternally grateful."
