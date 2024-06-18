Mayor upset with lack of information coming from health authorities

The Narrabri mayor is calling for further clarity and consideration on the situation with pathology services at the local hospital.
Narrabri Shire mayor Darrell Tiemens says he's been left "disappointed" with the latest update, which came in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 18, from Barwon MP Roy Butler.
In the post, Mr Butler said it had been a "worrying time" for hospital staff and the community, but following discussions with health minister Ryan Park, "the contract for St Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited (SydPath) has been extended for three months from July 1 to September 30".
This will allow for "proper consultation" and a "smooth transition to NSW Health Pathology (NSWHP)," he said.
"I want to thank the staff at Narrabri Hospital for their consultation and, with their feedback, we can now work toward a positive result for the pathology services in Narrabri, one that ensures equal access to quality care in both Narrabri and Moree."
But the fact this was not communicated directly with the community or the council by the health authorities, has raised a few eyebrows, including those of the mayor.
Cr Tiemens said there continues to be "disappointment" with the update and lack of direct communication from health authorities.
"When an announcement (either positive or negative) regarding our health systems is coming via the media, it does not engender a spirit of transparency, trust and collaboration with civic authorities and the community," Cr Tiemens said.
"A pause on the transition to undertake consultation is not new news to us. The time for consultation should have been before contracts were signed.
"Despite the clear and unanimous concern from the community, we have heard nothing from the health authorities."
"Their lack of transparency and communication has caused significant unrest and angst amongst the community, but it has also cost Hunter New England Health," Cr Tiemens said.
"They have lost the trust of the community, and we cannot put faith in any process other than an independent inquiry.
"Our community needs certainty, and understandably they're growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of response and transparency.
"Council stands in solidarity with our residents, and I urge the NSW Health Minister to initiate an independent review of Hunter New England Health."
