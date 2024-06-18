Here's your Wednesday morning news feast

Jonathan Hawes loves his statistics, so we got him to do a deep dive into the State Budget released on Tuesday. What's in it for our region, and what's not.
In the meantime, Rachel Clark did a bit of digging to see what makes a university town, according to UNE vice chancellor Chris Moran.
The Tamworth Business Chamber has officially launched the 2024 awards. Now in their 40th year, Jonathan Hawes has the who, what, why and when on how you can nominate your favourite business.
In local sport, Zac Lowe caught up with Mark Simon to talk about a pretty frustrating couple of years; injury and his long-awaited return to the footy field.
And in case you missed it, we sent photographer Gareth Gardner along to the drifting session on Saturday. See the video and photos here.
And finally, if you feel like you would like to test your knowledge, don't forget about our Ultimate Trivia, Sudoku and Crossword.
Happy ready and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.