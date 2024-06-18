All the thrills on and off the track from TSCC's drifting event

The action revved up at Oakburn Park on the weekend.
There was plenty of fast and furious fun had as the Tamworth Sporting Car Club hosted a grassroots drifting event on Saturday and then Round 3 of their lapdash series on Sunday.
"It was a pretty busy weekend for us," Tamworth Motorsports president and TSCC member, Scott Simmonds, said.
"The rain played a bit of havoc but all went well."
In deference to the drifting competition the club held in April, Saturday was more of a practice day.
Called a grass roots event, Simmonds explained it was about "getting to the grass roots" of what can be a technically difficult sport.
"There's a lot of technique in trying to keep on the track and keep drifting around the corners and straights," he told the Leader before the April event.
"There's a lot of skill in putting one, two, or maybe three cars on the track all at once, side by side."
Locally, drifting is only just returning to the motorsport offerings.
Before the club started "doing some practising" in late 2023, Simmonds said it would have been 10 or 12 years since there'd been drifting in town.
"We try and hold one of these (grass roots events) every couple of months," he said.
"Just getting them used to it before we put on new events."
They also offered passenger rides so people could experience what it's all about.
Around 25 drivers tested out their skills, some even coming up from Sydney and Newcastle.
Sunday's lapdash then saw "a good turnout" of around 20, the two events also attracting "a fair few spectators".
Next up is the State Hillclimb Championships on Saturday July 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.