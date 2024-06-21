Seamless blend of production and lifestyle options with great water access

4 beds | 2 bath | 4 car
Bundilla, spanning approximately 210 hectares (518 acres), occupies a prime location just 41 km west of Tamworth CBD, nestled along the banks of the Peel River.
Its strategic positioning places it 37km east of Gunnedah and mere minutes from the village of Somerton, which boasts essential amenities including a hotel, service station, and primary school.
Renowned for its agricultural pursuits, Bundilla offers a rich history of livestock and cropping production.
The area's fertile landscape encompasses a diverse mix of country, ranging from soft, alluvial river flats to ridges and chocolate basalt-based soils.
This diversity has enabled Bundilla to establish a proven track record in producing quality fodder crops such as wheat, barley, oats, sorghum, and lablab.
Water resources are a standout feature of Bundilla, with the property benefiting from 2.5 kilometres of Peel River frontage and exceptional irrigation water rights.
Its irrigation entitlements, totalling 165 Units Regulated Peel River (WAL 20894), are efficiently serviced by an electric pump system connected to two Valley centre pivots. Furthermore, Bundilla boasts additional water sources, including a stock and domestic well equipped with a solar pump, a bore with an electric pump, and a supplementary unequipped bore.
The residential aspect of Bundilla is equally impressive, featuring a quality colonial-style home with commanding views of the farm and Peel River.
Constructed of brick and iron, the residence comprises four large bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite and walk-in robe.
Two living areas, a separate lounge, dining and family areas, and a dedicated office provide ample space for family living.
Outdoor entertainment facilities and a wrap-around verandah enhance the property's appeal, ensuring both comfort and privacy.
In terms of working improvements, Bundilla offers a suite of high-standard facilities tailored to support agricultural operations.
These include steel cattle rail yards complete with an undercover vet crush and loading ramp, a spacious 3-bay machinery shed with a lock-up bay and concrete floor, a separate hay shed, and two stables.
Fencing throughout the property is in good order, dividing it into 11 main paddocks and several smaller subsidiary paddocks, including dedicated areas for horses.
Bundilla presents a compelling opportunity for purchasers seeking a property that seamlessly combines production, water access, and lifestyle. With the hard work already completed and the property fully operational, it stands ready for immediate use.
