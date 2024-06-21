Tidy family home on prime equine acreage in sundrenched valley near town

4 beds | 1 bath | 2 car
LAWD is proud to present 317 Tintinhull Road, a four-bedroom home on approximately five acres nestled in the Tintinhull Valley surrounded by beautiful mountain views.
The property sits on a lovely level block set up for horses fenced into four paddocks, all with water.
The four bedroom home is neat and tidy and boasts a modern kitchen with timber benchtops, one bathroom, two toilets and a double car garage with concrete floor.
The lovely sundrenched front deck and a sizeable covered back deck are suitable for large family gatherings.
Ducted evaporative cooling throughout, a reverse-cycle split system and a gas point in the loungeroom ensure year-round comfort.
Water is provided by a solar bore with a submersible pump that pumps to an approximately 22,500 litre freshwater header tank and then to all outside taps and troughs.
The property is conveniently located approximately 10 kilometres to Tamworth on a sealed road with buses available from the front door daily.
