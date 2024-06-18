Tamworth Business Chamber launches 40th annual Quality Business Awards

The Tamworth Business Chamber has officially launched the 2024 Quality Business Awards, marking the 40th anniversary of the region's most prestigious and comprehensive business awards program.
Not to be confused with the regional business awards launched last week, the Tamworth awards have grown in the last four decades to become a cornerstone event for recognising excellence in local business.
This year's gala is expected to draw more than 800 attendees, and Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney says he's excited to honour the achievements of Tamworth's business community.
"The secret to 40 years of success is support from the local community, listening to what they're after, what they want, and delivering upon that," Mr Sweeney said.
"The awards are a testament to that. 850 people turning up, thousands of nominations and entries of people showcasing what they do on a daily basis. The number of nominations is always astounding."
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the prestigious status of Tamworth's awards ceremony both reflects and enhances the region's economic vitality.
"We are seen and noticed in global news that the business confidence in our region is a lot better than a lot of other areas in NSW," Cr Webb said.
"We work together. We're a strong community, we've got a strong business community, and a very strong chamber."
The awards program has nearly 30 different categories, recognising achievements across industry sizes and sectors. Nominations are open from now until July 19 and the judging period will run from late July to early August.
More than 60 local judges have been recruited from a range of industries and chamber board member Katherine Sherrie said she recommends nominated businesses give "110 per cent best customer service" during the judging period.
"We'd really like to emphasise this isn't just for big businesses. We really encourage those individual owner-operators and small businesses - of which we have thousands in the Tamworth region - to get involved," Ms Sherrie said.
Last year's winner of Excellence in Customer Service in Tourism, Sport and Entertainment, Lou Brock, said the awards were easy to enter and drastically increased the profile of her business.
"Size doesn't matter. I'm a great example of that. I'm a micro business, I work for myself," Ms Brock said.
"Being part of the awards was a great opportunity to have a look at where I've grown and where I can grow further."
The coveted awards ceremony will be held in the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on September 6.
Mr Sweeney said one of the awards ceremony's biggest strengths had been its ability to evolve and adapt to changing business landscapes.
"We've got categories for pretty much every industry, from manufacturing to hair and beauty. The highest-nomination category last year was for animals and animal services," he said.
"We encourage everyone to come forward, get nominated or even nominate your own business."
As the 2024 Quality Business Awards embark on their 40th year, anticipation is building for what promises to be an extraordinary celebration.
For more information on the awards and to submit nominations, visit the Tamworth Business Chamber's website.
