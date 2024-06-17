The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Complete with brewery, unique Dungowan Station heads to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 18 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Showpiece 4030 acre Dungowan Station is recognised as being one of Tamworth's most unique properties. Picture supplied
Showpiece 4030 acre Dungowan Station is recognised as being one of Tamworth's most unique properties. Picture supplied

Dungowan Station is well recognised as being one of the Tamworth region's most unique properties.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.