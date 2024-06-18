Mark's fire still burns: Simon's NRL dream delayed by not forgotten

The last two years have been frustrating to say the least for Mark Simon.
In 2022, the then-19-year-old was on top of the world after making his SG Ball Cup debut for the Parramatta Eels.
He was a highly-touted talent who looked on track to have a real crack at an NRL career. At least, until disaster struck.
"I had a knee reconstruction on my left knee, so that took me out for a year and a half," Simon said.
"[Before 2024] I hadn't played since 2022."
After getting the operation on his knee, Simon came home to Tamworth to recover. In the time that he was unable to play football, he started a landscaping company.
It was a return to his humble roots for the former Farrer lad, but so far, he said, "it's going well".
When he first set foot back in Tamworth, Simon wanted "to have a break from footy".
In that time, the only Group 4 game he watched was last year's grand final.
But come 2024, he was ready to get back into it. He signed with the North Tamworth Bears - the club with whom he played a chunk of his junior footy and then a season of seniors in 2021 - but injured his other knee in round two against Moree.
"It was a minor tear in the meniscus, so I just had to rest it," Simon said.
It was another setback for the 21-year-old, but he took it in stride and bided his time until he was finally able to make another return on Saturday.
And though he played less than 30 minutes in Norths' win over Werris Creek, it was good enough to earn him Players' Player.
"It was his first game back for a while, and it was a high-quality and high work rate 30 minutes," Bears coach Paul Boyce said.
"It was quality, and I thought he really did a great job of getting us on the front foot and providing stiffness in defence. I thought he was outstanding."
Though he is content with his lot right now, as he forges a place among the Bears squad and builds his business, the flame of Simon's ambition is alive and well.
Ultimately, he said, he wants to get back on the path towards the NRL.
"[The desire is] still there," Simon said.
"We'll see how we go. The business is going well, and I just want to keep going with that for a little bit and play some social football ... I just want to recoup and find the love for it again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.