See how your Tuesday news is shaping up

And hello Tuesday morning!
So to what's making news...
Jonathan Hawes has the latest on the Dungowan transmission lines where cooler heads have come together and are beginning to defuse hostilities.
Rachel Clark caught up with Gabriella Ward and Simone Williams, both of whom were winners at the New England Regional training awards on Friday night.
The King George V Avenue working group is refusing to give up the fight. Council wants to disband the group, but they are standing firm, as Jonathan Hawes found out.
And in local sport, Zac Lowe chatted with Alyssa Davis. A relative newcomer to league tag, the 19-year-old has really settled in to her role and responsibilities within the North Tamworth Bears this year.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.