'I'll never leave this place': How the club they call home saved the Thistles

It is difficult to be certain of anything in life.
But there is one thing that Archie and Jasper Thistle know for sure: joining the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters was among the best decisions they have ever made.
The brothers were raised in Quirindi but moved to Tamworth with their family several years ago.
Despite their obvious closeness, they had never played a season of footy together until this year, when Jasper moved to the Roosters after winning an under 18s premiership with the Werris Creek Magpies in 2023.
"The whole reason I came out here this year was to play with [Archie]," Jasper said.
"I was chopping and changing clubs a little bit, but I've really found home out here."
Archie, meanwhile, is in the midst of his fourth year with Kootingal-Moonbi. And to finally have his little brother at his side means the world to the 21-year-old.
"It's pretty special to run out there with him," he said.
"It makes me play better too, if he pulls a big shot off then I think 'Well, I'd better pull a big shot off, too'."
Their connection to the club seems deeper than that of most players. Both of the brothers expressed sincere gratitude to the Roosters for helping them out of a dark period in their lives.
Several years ago, Archie found himself on "a bad track". He was reticent to go into the details, but said joining the club turned him around.
Likewise, Jasper said, "the boys dug me out of a pretty bad hole".
"I was going down a dark path in life, but coming here every Tuesday and Thursday, it's all positive. Everyone's trying to get the best out of each other," he said.
The reason, both agreed, that the club had such a profound impact on them is the humility built in to its fabric.
"At Kooty, no-one's higher than anyone. Everyone's a big family," Jasper said.
"Like, Logan [Howard] is the first grade captain, but he'll go run water for the ladies. No-one's above anyone."
In short, the Thistles have found a home among the Roosters. And there is no doubt coach Mark Sheppard has enjoyed having them both around.
He praised Jasper in particular for his efforts in the Roosters' 26-12 win over Gunnedah on Saturday night.
"Leroy Livermore was a late out from the side, so we put Jasper out on that right edge and he went really well," Sheppard said.
"He got a really good try running a good line ... and got us back in the game."
Archie was similarly happy for his 18-year-old brother, and said watching him grow this year has been a particular source of pride.
"I know how good a football player he is, and I know the best thing for him to do was come out to Kooty," he said.
Between playing football and living together, it seems the brothers spend very little time apart.
Though they admitted that they occasionally butt heads, they wouldn't have it any other way - and neither of them see themselves leaving the Roosters anytime soon.
"I'll never leave this place," Jasper said.
"I'll play for Kooty until I can't play anymore," Archie added.
