Central North Round 10: Get the latest stats, results, tables

After two big days of action for the NSW Country Championships, the focus returned to the Central North competition on Saturday as the second round kicked off. Here's how Round 10 unfolded and the latest on how things stand as the run home commences.
RESULTS
Quirindi Lions 44 (H. Dunbar, R. Hodson, D. Calavassy, N. Hooley, T. Clare, L. Quigley tries; T. Clare (4) cons; T. Clare (2) pens) d Scone Brumbies 33 (J. Albury, S.Konishi, D. Moore, Z. Miller, E. Bragg tries; Z. Miller (3), D. Moore cons).
Quirindi Lions 29 (L. Quigley, T. Craig, S. Rosewell, T. Fuller tries; J. Paterson (2), S.Rosewell cons; S. Rosewell pen) d Scone Brumbies 2nd 7 (J. Mitchell try; J. Ranse con).
Pirates 27 (A. Ramere (2), A. Malani, J. Trappel tries; J. Trappel (2) cons; J. Trappel pen) d Gunnedah Red Devils 8 (R. Vuibau try; S. Osborne pen).
Moree Bulls 31 (D. Cranston, S. Nadruku, R. Carroll, N. Goodworth, S. Copeman tries; C. McIlveen (3) cons) d Barraba Rams 27 (C. Townsend, L. Mack tries, pen try; J.Rafter (2) cons; J. Rafter (2) pens).
Moree Bulls 47 (L. Appleby, S. Moore, P. Schoupp, M. Martin, K. Hinton, D. Cikota, A.Marchand tries; L. Appleby (6) cons) d Barraba Rams 10 (J. Johnson , A. Middlemiss tries).
Pirates 34 (D. Wyse, S. Partridge (2), N. Berryman, B. Honey, L. Daye tries; J. Simpson, L. Daye cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 0.
