Miniature trains a big hit for 11th birthday interclub rally

Tamworth's Miniature Railway took part in a successful interclub weekend, on Sunday, June 16, which drew miniature train enthusiasts from across eastern Australia.
The local miniature railway boasts some of the most spectacular views in the country music capital but also lays claim to a wealth of engineering knowledge with the club's members coming from all industries including aviation, automotive, and of course the railways.
Club member David Scott said that knowledge was expanded during the 11th birthday interclub rally which drew more than 50 fellow miniature train enthusiasts, and an additional 20 miniature trains.
"We had fellow engineers and miniature railway members travelling from Sydney, the Central Coast, Orange, Quirindi, Altona in Victoria, and Warner in Queensland," he said.
Mr Scott said while the railway opened in 2005, the celebrations were to acknowledge 11 years since the expansion of the club with the Oxley Loop and the opening of the Keith Singh Bridge, an 18 metre vintage Bailey Bridge.
"These bridges were designed in World War II to be pre-fabricated, carried manually and put together in a couple of hours," he said.
Mr Scott said a number of members from the Sydney Society of Model Engineers (SSME) attended the rally with their model of an English Hunslet steam train, originally built for the Indian Railway in the 1950s.
"Dennis Dousset personally spent nine years building the miniature train on display during the weekend."
The Blaxland Miniature Railway Society was represented by Gary Visser, who brought along his diesel Dash 9 Blue Ridge train which was imported from America in 2012.
Tamworth Miniature Railway member, former pilot and Tamworth airport traffic controller Brian Chapman described the weekend as a "terrific success".
"We had special guests travelling long distances and the variety of trains on display was impressive," he said.
"We also appreciated the enormous crowd who turned up to support us."
Tamworth Miniature Railway is a not-for-profit organisation of enthusiasts who meet on site regularly. New members are very welcome and can contact the club on Facebook.
Public running days are on the third Sunday of each month.
