How will the future UNE campus contribute to Tamworth's economy?

What will a university campus mean for our city?
How will it contribute to the local economy?
University of New England (UNE) Vice Chancellor Chris Moran is confident it will only mean good things.
In a sit-down chat with the Leader, Mr Moran said Tamworth would not become a university town, like Armidale.
Instead, it would develop more into a "precinct", similar to university campuses in Sydney and Melbourne.
"A university town implies a heavy dependence on just the establishment," he said.
"Tamworth already has its persona; it already has 80,000 people who have grown here as a multi-generational community.
"To have the presence of a university in the city is an 'and', it is an addition. I don't think the city will become dependent on the university."
He expressed that bringing a university campus to the community is to "open opportunities" to Tamworthians for higher education and fill the gap in workforce shortages.
Recently, Mr Moran confirmed nursing is on the cards for the campus.
Manufacturing and veterinary science could also be considered.
He also confirmed construction on the Tamworth UNE campus would commence as soon as Tamworth Regional Council approves the development application, and they are forecasting doors to be open by 2027.
It's a big step forward in the community's ten-year campaign to bring a university campus to the country music capital.
There have been question marks over whether onsite accommodation would be provided to students.
Even though the $36.6 million education facility plans do not include accommodation, Mr Moran said he is "optimistic" there will be student accommodation down the road.
"I would love to see student accommodation in both Tamworth and the surrounding area; the area would benefit from having a student population," he said.
He explained the main reason the defunct velodrome site was gifted to the project was "to pull the development down through Peel Street in the last few blocks".
"You need some significant point of activity to do that," he said.
"So, Tamworth Regional Council has a vision that, as the city grows, not to decentralise but to make sure the centre of Tamworth maintains a thriving centre and grows out."
Mr Moran envisages "fairly large student accommodation" and all the associated facilities between the velodrome site and Hopscotch cafe.
The university campus would become a drawcard and enable students to become part of the economy, Mr Moran said.
"Students are the economy; the international student market is $50 billion a year; it is the second largest export of our country," he said.
"No other nation on earth has that level of contribution to our export. We are constantly saying, 'We only dig stuff out of the ground'. Well, no, we don't; we're educating the world."
Mr Moran said they would not try to attract international students for a number of years, as they need to focus on the current residents.
"Tamworth has been trying to open its opportunity space for its citizens for well over a decade, and has had population growth as a result," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.