Nursing student and teacher earn big win for Tamworth TAFE NSW

A 17-year-old high school student with a passion for nursing claimed a top award at the 2024 New England Regional Training Awards, on Friday night.
Gabriella Ward was named Vocational Education Training (VET) in Schools Student of the Year.
While, in a nod for the work being done at the Tamworth campus, Gabriella's health nursing teacher, Simone Williams, was named VET Trainer/Teacher of the Year.
It's the first time a health teacher from Tamworth has taken home the award, and the fifth year a student has been recognised.
Registered nurse and Acting Head Teacher Health, Alison Callcott, said the "prestigious" program seeks to engage students in health professions early on. And that is the key to its success in the real world.
"The program is run through the dedication of not just our TAFE teachers but the collaboration of Hunter New England Health (HNEH) and other training programs," she said.
"Without them, we wouldn't have our program."
From an early age, Peel High School student Gabriella has been drawn to the idea of becoming a nurse.
After one or two trips to the emergency room, she said she would "pester" the nurses and ask them questions.
"I was really interested in the medical side of things," she said.
"Also watching nurses care for my grandmother, who was in a residential aged care facility, is what really got me into the nursing side of healthcare."
Gabriella enrolled in VET nursing in Year 10, which has allowed her to get a foot in the door at the hospital and experience the workforce before she finishes her HSC.
"Here we really learn the core of nursing, which allows us to have a headstart before the diploma or the bachelors of nursing," she said.
"With this qualification, we can work in the hospital as fully qualified assistants in nursing, community health, or aged care."
After she graduates high school, Gabriella plans to study a bachelor of nursing at either the University of Newcastle, Wollongong, or Port Macquarie, to become a registered nurse.
She said she wants to gain experience in a larger hospital before transferring her skills back to a regional community.
The ongoing shortage of healthcare workers in regional communities has left many hospitals crying out for nurses.
Ms Williams said these students can help fill the gaps, as many want to return to regional areas after their studies.
"It shows a lot about our community as well," she said.
"They want to provide for the community, whether it be in the acute setting, aged care, or community health."
The registered nurse has worked as a TAFE teacher for 14 years and has found VET courses allow students to gain first-hand experience as health professions "before they make big decisions".
"It is important to get the knowledge out there that there are other pathways not just university," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.