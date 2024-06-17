Man who allegedly threatened workers with baseball bat remains in custody

A 20-year-old man will remain in custody after he was arrested early on Monday morning and charged with an armed robbery.
Roydell Murray, from Armidale, did not appear in person when his case was called in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, June 17.
Murray was arrested by police in the early hours of Monday morning, after he allegedly used a baseball bat to threaten workers at the West Tamworth McDonalds, on Bridge Street.
Five employees in the restaurant at the time were shaken but not injured during the incident.
Murray was not required to enter a plea to the charge of robbery with offensive weapon. He did not apply for bail and bail was refused.
Solicitor Guy Newby noted Murray suffered from drug and mental health issues.
Magistrate Julie Soars requested acute drug withdrawal treatment for Murray.
The accused is due to next appear in Tamworth Local Court on August 14.
Murray is also charged with three domestic violence related offences. Those matters have been referred to Armidale court on June 24.
