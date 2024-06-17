'They don't like what we have to say': heritage avenue denounces council

There's a storm brewing east of the Peel.
Last week Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) abolished the King George V Avenue working group, and residents from the heritage-listed road say the local government has kicked a hornet's nest.
"We're not disbanding. We're going to form our own independent group and from here on we'll deal with the things that need doing on the avenue without being restricted by council," group spokesman David McKinnon said.
The tight community of East Tamworth neighbours will trade council chambers for coffee shops, holding meetings as needed to apply for state government grants to maintain the picturesque corridor of English Oak trees.
TRC has invited the members of the former King George V Avenue Working Group sub-committee to join the council's city-wide heritage working group.
Mr McKinnon says they'll accept the invitation, but in his view the relationship between residents and council has been deteriorating for some time.
"The annual meetings of the King George working group were reduced from four, to three, to one, and we weren't happy about that. During that time council also suggested de-listing half the avenue,"
"At this point we can protect it more properly by dealing directly with Heritage NSW."
Councillors at the most recent TRC meeting said dissolving the working group sub-committee would increase efficiency and save council money.
"There is so much duplication. We have the urban street tree advisory committee, which has a representative who is an arborist and a resident of King George V Avenue, and we have the heritage committee to represent the whole of the region, not just one part of it," Cr Helen Tickle said.
Residents of King George V Avenue told the Leader their biggest concern going forward was making sure a proposed walking and cycling pathway connecting the road to Calala doesn't hurt the root system of the mighty oaks.
They want TRC to consider installing a narrow, raised walkway instead of the 3.5-metre "slab of concrete" currently being proposed.
"The pathway is badly thought through. There are soft options which haven't been looked at, but they [TRC] don't like what we have to say," former working group member Stephen Warden said.
"You won't see the damage concrete causes to the root system for five or six years, but you go to any heritage-listed trees elsewhere and there's 50 to 60 metres of space around them."
A TRC spokesperson said there was no connection between the former working group's opinions on the proposed pathway and council's decision to dissolve it.
"The dissolving of the King George V Working Group is in no way connected to the Calala to CBD Recreational Path project," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the recreational path was in the design stages and TRC was working with the state government and qualified experts to ensure the avenue's trees were protected.
"Council has consulted with a heritage consultant and qualified arborist who has undertaken assessments and prepared reports in relation to the proposed path and the interaction with the existing English Oak trees along King George V Avenue," they said.
TRC did not provide an predicted start date for construction of the recreational path.
