The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Screen-free games hour is designed to develop social, communication skills

By Newsroom
June 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maeve Black, Andy Vo and Thomas Stokes take part in the Crossroads Games Hour. Picture supplied
Maeve Black, Andy Vo and Thomas Stokes take part in the Crossroads Games Hour. Picture supplied

Children from different schools and different backgrounds are coming together to participate in a Tamworth educational program designed to help develop their social and communication skills in a safe space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.