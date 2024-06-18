Screen-free games hour is designed to develop social, communication skills

Children from different schools and different backgrounds are coming together to participate in a Tamworth educational program designed to help develop their social and communication skills in a safe space.
The Crossroads Games Hour, supported by Tamworth Lions Club, runs on a Friday afternoon from 4pm to 5pm during the school term, Crossroads Education director Dr Kate Bicknell said.
"Thanks to the generous Lions Club sponsorship we can continue to provide high quality activities, free of cost, for young people," she said.
The program is focused on children aged 6 to 12.
"The Crossroads Education team is particularly interested in supporting children from migrant and newly arrived families to feel welcomed and develop their language skills as they learn 'kid English'," Dr Bicknell said.
"The games hour program provides an opportunity for screen-free, educational, and fun games and activities - from board and card games to Lego building and colouring in, the games and activities on offer are strictly screen-free."
Run by children, for children, Dr Bicknell said the 'Lions Club Games Hour' also sought to develop the job-ready skills of the high school students who facilitated the hour [with adult supervision], "as they themselves learned how to engage with young people in a structured way".
"Crossroads Education offers multifaceted educational support to provide excellence and opportunity for young people to attain their goals in learning," Dr Bicknell said.
"We hope with continued support, the Lions Club Games Hour program will become a part of the Tamworth community where children can come to develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.