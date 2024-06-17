A 'crazy' progression: Alyssa Davis takes her latest challenges head-on

At just 19 years old, Alyssa Davis is still in the formative stage of her life.
She graduated from Oxley High last year, and is in the midst of a gap year before starting what she expects will be a social work degree at Griffith University in 2025.
Likewise, she is playing just her third year of league tag with the North Tamworth Bears.
But, despite her youth, Davis has become a senior figure in 2024.
"After three years, I know everyone here, but we've got a really new team so I'm one of the most experienced, which is crazy," she said.
"Definitely compared to past years, I'm feeling [more settled] ... It's definitely exciting, having more responsibility and feeling like I can play a more pivotal role in the team."
While she herself was taken aback by the speed with which she has taken on a key role among the Bears, Davis' resume suggests she was more than ready for such a transition.
Her mother, Katrina, was the convenor of the Tamworth Junior Oztag for more than two decades.
As a result, Davis has played the sport since she was "probably three or four". Given its many similarities to league tag, it was not a hugely daunting leap when she signed up with Norths at the suggestion of former Bears coach Mel Watson.
"I was really involved in Oztag back then, and Mel used to drive me from Oztag training to league tag training," she said.
"I just loved it and stayed."
Ever since then, Davis has grown in confidence - which has not gone unnoticed by current Norths coach, Damian Kenniff.
After their round four win over the Dungowan Cowgirls, during which Davis scored a try and was named Players' Player, he highlighted her importance to the team.
"Aly's playing great footy," Kenniff said.
"She makes breaks, holds onto the ball, and she's been enormous for us. She's one of the ladies that will have more responsibility this year and take on more of a dominant role."
Davis chipped in with another try on Saturday as the Bears ended Werris Creek's unbeaten start to the year with a 34-4 win.
It was a dominant performance from a team that has undergone massive changes since their 2023 premiership, and yet lost almost no momentum.
"It was a great win, Werris Creek are a very good team and we needed to play well to win," Kenniff said.
"I expected a tough game, but we played really well ... it was probably our best performance this year."
With a potential move to the Gold Coast for uni next year, Davis is playing some of the best league tag of her life.
And during her remaining time with the team, her goal is simple.
"I just want to enjoy it," Davis said.
