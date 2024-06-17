Riding high: Local students shine at North West Equestrian Expo

The North West Equestrian Expo once again saw some outstanding results for the region's schools and riders.
The largest high school equestrian event in the country, around 600 horses and 500 riders take part in the four-day long event at Coonabarabran Showground and Racecourse.
Calrossy Anglican School
Celebrating a record run of wins for the most successful school in claiming their 10th consecutive Poole Family Perpetual Shield in 2023, the Tamworth-based school made it 11 straight.
Awarded to the school with the the highest scoring four riders, the Calrossy quartet comprised Pippa Cullen, Lily Marshall, Rhani Spencer-Ruddy and Jess Swain.
Marshall and Cullen, were also crowned their respective overall age champions, Marshall for the 13 years girls and Cullen the 15 years girls.
Both excelled in multiple disciplines.
Cullen won the 15 years age group in the working horse challenge, and was the highest overall pointscorer. She was also the best performing rider, boy or girl, in 15 years ring classes, the champion heavyweight hack over 15hh and the novice Division 2 reserve dressage champion.
Marshall meanwhile was the reserve showjumping champion for the 95cm class (Division 1), reserve champion for the 13 years rider classes and third in the 13 years working horse challenge.
Ned Thompson was another to showcase his versatility and finished the 13 years boys age champion.
Other champion individual performances came from Lily Rapley (preliminary Division 4 reserve dressage champion), Sophie Anderson (Division 2 65cm showjumping champion), Mackayla Jarrett (15 years girls sporting champion), Kate Brand (show hunter hack champion) and Takoda Brown (show hunter galloway reserve champion).
Rapley was also first the 17 years working horse challenge and Grace Stuart third behind Cullen in the 15 years working horse challenge, while Jeremiah Raines was first in his showjumping 80cm class and second in the expo pentathlon.
Farrer
Saddling up its biggest-ever team, with 16 riders, the Tamworth school enjoyed one of its most successful Expos.
One of the highlight results was the team of Charlie Stuart, Jack Deutscher and Jake Wamsley's triumph in the polocrosse after a very exciting and dramatic finish. The first time Farrer has won the Hirst Family Trophy, they upset the defending champions in the semi-final before scoring in the dying second of the final to sneak home for a one goal win.
Farrer also won the team penning (Hayden Benson, Charlie Stuart and Jake Wamsley) and placed third in the team barrels (Jack Deutscher, Wil Schaefer and Jake Wamsley), while in the team of four event, every team managed to win a ribbon.
They also enjoyed a lot of success in the Warrumbungle Way event with Levi Morgan (12 years), Macarthur Bettington (14 years) and Ned Hagon (15 years) all winning their respective age groups.
Morgan was also crowned the overall 12 years boys age champion and Wamsley the 16 years boys while Schaefer picked up the reserve champion ribbon in the 16 years boys and Deutscher the 17 years boys.
Ned and Ollie Jordison meanwhile proved their skills in the senior pentathlon (a 5-leg event featuring mountain biking, running, javelin along with two equestrian events), while Cooper Kong, Josh Bourke, Harry Hickey, Max Schaefer, Jack Reilly and Jock Mills all showed great prowess across multiple sporting, showjumping and junior pentathlon events.
Farrer also prised the Clifton Sporting Trophy from Calrossy's firm grasp - they've held the silverware since 2015 - with Wamsley, Morgan, Deutscher and Kong the highest scoring four riders from the same school across the sporting events.
New England Girls' School
NEGS had 52 riders compete and brought home a plethora of trophies.
Major award wins included: Salmonidae One Day Event Trophy won by Robin Henry, Emily Wamsley, Halina Saunders; the Team 6 Bar Shield won by Robin Henry, Georgina Pillar, Ruby Holgate and Annabelle Dunlop; the Gower Family Team of Four Riders won by Sienna Robinson, Abbie Kelly, Beatrix Morton and Robin Henry; the Clarke and Cunningham Cup for Dressage won by Abbie Kelly, Sienna Robinson and Makaidi Mair; the Bob Fenwicke School's Team Barrel Trophy won by Tori Carter, Makaidi Mair and Jessica Taylor; the Team Hunt: Robin Henry, Charlotte Johnston, Emily Wamsley and Vivienne Cooke.
They also had numerous age and event champions.
Pillar topped the overall points in the 12 years girls while Kelly was the 13 years girls reserve champion and Mair the 16 years girls reserve champion.
Pillar was also the 12 years sporting champion and 105cm showjumping champion, Dunlop the Division 1 95cm showjumping champion, Kelly the 13 years rider and novice Division 1 dressage champion, Robinson the 17 years & over rider and novice Division 3 dressage champion, Mair the lightweight hack over 15hh and prelim Division 4 dressage champion, Mackenzie Ellem the prelim Division 1 dressage champion and Morton the prelim Division 2 dressage champion.
Imogen Cadzow was meanwhile reserve champion in the Division 1 65cm showjumping, Allie Palmer the 17 years & over rider and lightweight hack over 15hh, Emily Ulrick the pony hack, Taylor the lightweight galloway, Dominque Baker the show hunter hack and Sarah Barclay the prelim Division 3 dressage.
The Armidale School
TAS took a team of 13 riders led by year 12 students Georgia White and Zac Finlayson.
Tilly Rogers was the overall under 14 years girl reserve champion. She was also showjumping 80cm Division 2 champion by finishing second in the A2 showjumping and winning the super 2 phase jumping. She also finished second in the sporting time trial, first in horse suitable for Expo, second in working horse final, second in combined training and second in gymkhana pairs.
Lucy Kelly was awarded reserve champion galloway.
PLC Armidale
PLC had three riders compete.
Lillian Meredith was the reserve champion rider for the 14 years. She also came first in the A2 showjumping, second in the 65cm combined training, third in working horse challenge, third in the barrel race and sixth in keyhole.
In the hacking events, she finished third in the hack, second in rider, first in pairs and first in a team of fours with competitors from other schools.
Chloe Younghusband managed fourth in the 65cm combined training 65cm and eighth in the Warrumbungle Way.
Laura Vary came 10th in the 45cm combined training 45cm and fourth in her age group in the horse most suited to expo.
Armidale Secondary College's Taylor Chick-Sauer was another standout performer from the north west contingent of riders.
She won the combined training and novice 2.3 dressage, was third in novice 2.2 dressage, and the overall novice dressage champion. She was also reserve champion in the novice freestyle dressage and in the working horse challenge, placed second in her sporting time trial, won her hack, reserve champion rider, first in pairs, first in team of four.
All those results contributed to her being named the reserve champion for the 15 years girls.
Walcha Central's Lachie Provost was meanwhile reserve age champion for the 12 years boys and reserve sporting champion, while Oxley High School's Kelsie Jenner picked up the reserve champion ribbon for the 13 years girls sporting events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.