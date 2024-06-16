Parsons and Whale set off for 'well-deserved' representative journey

Later today, Tom Parsons and Charlie Whale will set off on one of the biggest adventures of their burgeoning sporting careers.
The two teenagers starred for the North West team which recently won CHS basketball gold medals in Coffs Harbour - the first such victory of its kind for any North West side.
Off the back of their critical performances in that side, the two were named in the NSW CHS team.
"It's well-deserved," North West coach John Ireland said at the time.
"They're two great kids that are so coachable and are involved in representative stuff. They've represented NSW at national championships, so it probably wasn't a surprise that they were selected, but it was deserved."
Just weeks after their history-making win, Parsons and Whale will travel to Sydney today and don NSW CHS jerseys tomorrow, when they play the NSW Independent High Schools and NSW Catholic High Schools teams in a tri series.
And though they are similar in some ways - both are tall, natural athletes, and relish a challenge - they have contrasting feelings about the upcoming competition.
"Nervous," Parsons said when asked how he feels.
"Excited," Whale replied.
In a sign of maturity rare in a pair so young, they acknowledged that their selection was in part due to the strength of the North West side.
"I think our team's results definitely helped us," Whale said.
"It wasn't just us two, we had heaps of support and I thought we had a pretty good shot."
Another challenge for the pair lies in the fact that they have never played with the other members of the NSW CHS team before.
"The only time we've seen them is playing against them," Parsons said.
"We don't know what everyone does, so we'll have to figure it out."
It helps that they have played for the Tamworth Thunderbolts senior men's side this year, where they have been able to hone their skills against grown men in a high-level competition.
"It definitely helps you physically," Parsons said.
"Taking a step up and playing against grown men, everyone's stronger, everyone's quicker. It's definitely tougher to play."
They warmed up for the tri series with a 94-67 win over the Newcastle Falcons with Tamworth yesterday.
After leading 20-0 early, the margin blew out to 30-7 before the visitors at the Tamworth Sports Dome managed to find some rhythm in the second and third quarters.
Ireland, who also coaches the pair for the Thunderbolts, was pleased with the win but said the side's 13-match win streak was not the be-all and end-all.
"The boys have worked hard, and the season's shaped up pretty nicely," he said.
"The last five or six weeks have been pretty tough on the road with road trips against Canberra, Wagga, Goulburn, and Sutherland. So it's pretty nice to be back on our home floor.
"To be 13 and 0 is not something we envisioned at the start of the season, but the guys have just gelled."
It was the perfect preparation for Parsons and Whale, who will need to hit the ground running in tomorrow's one-day tournament. And when in Sydney, they want to do more than just take part.
"Obviously our goal is to win the whole thing," Whale said.
"We'll be competitive, it'll be a challenge to win but I think we'll do all right," Parsons said.
