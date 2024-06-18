'It'll be good to have another crack': McDermott ready to grab Country shot

Tim McDermott isn't someone to dwell too much on the past.
But for the Central North captain there was a sense of some unfinished business going into the recent NSW Country Championships.
Two years ago the Gunnedah second-rower was named in the Cockatoos train-on squad, only to miss out on the training camp, and subsequent chance to pull on the sunburnt orange and black for the first time, after contracting COVID a few days before.
One of two Kookaburras players selected in the 2024 extended squad announced last week, McDermott told the Leader "it means a lot" to have another opportunity.
Especially given the adversity he's had to overcome to get back to that level.
Eighteen months ago it was doubtful whether he would even play football again.
In one of the pivotal moments of the 2022 grand final, after coming down awkwardly in a lineout he broke his fibular and suffered a compound fracture of his tibia.
Initially hoping to return in time to be ready for last year's Country Championships, that didn't quite eventuate.
Among the Kookaburras best in the recent tournament, McDermott, who had the "honour" of captaining them, spoke about feeling "very fortunate to get the [Country] call-up", adding that he was "pretty surprised" to get the call.
He did though have to keep mum about the good news for a few days, which, he admits, wasn't easy.
"It'll be good to have another crack at Country," he said.
"It's certainly something I've been thinking about for the last two years.
"So it will be really good to give it a bit more of a crack this year hopefully."
Joking that he'll "just stay in a corner at work" and "just try and keep my head down" in the week or so leading into the camp, he knows there is "still plenty of hard work to be done".
"There's so much that's got to go right to get picked in the Country side," the 27-year-old said.
"I'm twenty per cent there probably at the moment so still plenty of water to go under the bridge and hard work to go before I get that jersey."
With around a month until the training camp in Sydney, he said the plan is to "train the house down" and get himself "in the best nick possible".
Announcing himself as one of the premier second-rowers in the bush ranks in that 2022 tournament, McDermott concedes that he is a different player now to two years ago.
Particularly his mindset.
"I have a totally different approach to games," he said.
"It is what it is when it comes to footy; it's all about having a few beers afterwards and playing with your best mates."
Things like Country are just a nice bonus.
Selected alongside Quirindi's Hamish Dunbar, McDermott paid tribute to his Central North team-mates for his selection, acknowledging that he wouldn't be in the position he is without their efforts to make the final again this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.