'It was a real grind': Roosters scrape past dangerous Bulldogs at home

Mark Sheppard knew he was in for a tough night on Saturday.
Before the game against the Gunnedah Bulldogs had even begun, the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters coach expected the visitors at Kootingal to give them headaches.
"It was a real grind, and we knew that. We knew it was going to be a grind," Sheppard said.
But even he might not have predicted exactly how close Gunnedah would come to scoring a massive upset.
The first half of the game was full of attritional, set-for-set footy where each side sought to break through the other's defences and establish momentum.
The Roosters scored first, 10 minutes in, through Billy Nean. But DJ Smith levelled the score right on half time - though Sheppard acknowledged it was as much a fault of Kooty's as good play from the Bulldogs.
"We probably let ourselves down there a little bit in the first half," he said.
"Especially with the try right on half time. They're a good side and we knew it'd be tough. I said to the guys, they've been in most games up to half time, we've just got to grind away."
However, the Bulldogs didn't just fade away in the second half.
If anything, they went harder after drawing blood right on the break. And though Nean once again put the hosts up, Gunnedah responded quickly through a blistering line break from Emori Waqavulagi.
At 12-12, the Bulldogs had further opportunities on the Roosters' line. But the one thing they did very well all night, Sheppard said, was defend.
"We defended our tryline really well," he said.
"They were attacking our tryline and we defended that really well."
It was only in the last 15 minutes that Kootingal-Moonbi really gained the upper hand, after Jasper Thistle opened the floodgates with his only try of the night.
They piled on two more tries before the night was done, to secure a 26-12 victory that was a much closer match than a 14-point scoreline suggests.
Having not played a game since May 25 due to a washout and the long weekend break, Sheppard knew how important it was for his side to resume their season on a winning note.
"We're sitting in fourth, so if we drop that one we've got to fight hard," he said.
"And after the last few weeks, especially the Dungowan game, it sapped a bit of energy out of the whole club with everything that went on. But the boys have bought back in, and it's a good win.
"Especially for the community and everyone working behind the scenes as well."
