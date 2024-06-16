The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

No last minute hero required this time as Pirates outgun Red Devils

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 16 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

If Pirates wanted to make a statement to start the second round they certainly did that on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.