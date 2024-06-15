Faces at the footy: 70+ photos as Pirates kick off second round with a bang

The weather might have been a bit gloomy but Pirates kept their supporter's spirits bright on Saturday as they kicked off the second round with a bang, and a touch of glamour.
It was all about the ladies and those that have proudly worn the black and gold, with the club celebrating its Ladies Day and Old Boys Day.
Annually one of the biggest days on the calendar, around 115 ladies enjoyed canapes, champagne and live entertainment in a special marquee as part of the Ladies Day festivities.
There was also fashions on the footy field, and an auction following the completion of the games, with all funds raised from the day going to Can Assist and Batyr.
In honour of the day, the women's 10s side also played in specially designed jerseys featuring a touch of pink incorporated into the black and gold.
They might push to wear them a bit more often after delivering arguably their most comprehensive performance of the season to upset second-placed Gunnedah 34-nil.
That was a bit the theme of the day, with first grade later producing their best 50 minutes of football en route to a 46-29 win, much to the delight of the 40 or so 'old boys' congregated on the eastern end of the clubhouse.
It completed a clean sweep for the home side, with third grade and second grade also getting wins.
