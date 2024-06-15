The Bears were 'keen to test ourselves', and the Magpies obliged

After "a pretty soft month of footy", Paul Boyce looked forward to today's game.
The North Tamworth Bears coach was eager to see his side tested by Werris Creek. They came in second on the ladder, while the Magpies sat behind them by a narrow margin in third.
"We've been looking to see where the squad's at," Boyce said.
"We had a couple of weeks off after some high-scoring wins, so we were really keen to test ourselves against a very good Werris Creek squad."
Early on, it appeared that the Bears might have bitten off more than they could chew at Jack Woolaston Oval.
In overcast, muddy conditions, Werris Creek scored the first try of the game less than three minutes in, and had further opportunities in the opening 10 minutes.
But Norths were resolute in their defence, and responded with three quick tries to lead 18-6 before long, although a late Magpies try reduced the margin to eight at half time.
After the opening onslaught from the visitors, Boyce said the focus of the Bears' talk at the break was slowing them down.
"Early on in the game, they played really fast and they were getting us through the middle," he said.
"We set a challenge at half time to reverse it and muscle up, and I thought they did."
The second half featured grittier football, as both sides battled for control and traded tries. Tempers frayed briefly in the final 20 minutes, but it was settled without incident after some brief push-and-shove.
North Tamworth's mission was made more difficult was the penalty count, which sat 10-1 in Werris Creek's favour by the end of the game.
And though Boyce was frustrated by a spate of late penalties against the Bears, he acknowledged that the team did well to push through the adversity and come out victorious, 30-18, nonetheless.
Senirusi Rauqe, AKA 'Bruce', led the scoring for the Bears with three tries, but one of the highlights for Boyce was the cohesion of Liam Ball and Caleb Bergan who alternated playing at dummy half.
Ball, the starting number nine, and Bergan, who came off the bench, bring two distinctly different styles to the role, which makes them exceptionally hard to guard against.
"I think Bergan and Bally work really well together," Boyce said.
"We've got one bloke that's really crafty out of dummy half and really good with his ball skills. And then we've got Caleb, who comes off the bench when teams are a bit tired and he's just electric."
At the end of the first round of games, Norths sit comfortably in second and have just the one loss.
It is a stark contrast to the same point in 2023, by which point the Bears were struggling for form and at serious risk of missing finals. Despite their stronger start this year, Boyce is confident that the Bears "have got plenty of footy left in us".
"We got a good win today, but we certainly didn't play to the best of our ability and I think there's plenty of improvement there," he said.
"We're in a good position ... but I still think it's going to be a pretty tight top five or six teams fighting it out for finals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.